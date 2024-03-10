Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE IR opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,011 shares of company stock worth $23,243,689. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,002,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,656,000 after acquiring an additional 265,041 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

