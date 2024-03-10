Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.65

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.65 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.87). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 70.25 ($0.89), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Indus Gas Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.41. The company has a market capitalization of £128.54 million, a P/E ratio of 540.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.