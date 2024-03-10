IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $690.83

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.83 ($8.77) and traded as high as GBX 708 ($8.99). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 704 ($8.94), with a volume of 636,220 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on IG Group from GBX 859 ($10.90) to GBX 782 ($9.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 723.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 691.05. The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 951.35, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 13.56 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,216.22%.

In other news, insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 10,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £67,900 ($86,178.45). 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

