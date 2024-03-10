iExec RLC Hits 1-Day Volume of $52.95 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $316.47 million and approximately $52.95 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00006279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00018713 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00026027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001872 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,612.41 or 0.99976011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008794 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00152757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 4.58916697 USD and is up 12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $94,362,056.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

