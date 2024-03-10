Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €8.24 ($8.96). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €8.10 ($8.80), with a volume of 14,800 shares changing hands.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $99.31 million, a PE ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDR. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.