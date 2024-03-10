IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.29

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.29 and traded as high as C$4.31. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$4.22, with a volume of 1,852,313 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IMG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.1286978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

