IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,440 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of IAC worth $52,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IAC by 161.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,015. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.