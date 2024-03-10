iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,529,000 after acquiring an additional 381,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,414 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

