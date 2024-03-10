iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

