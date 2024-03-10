iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,241,000 after purchasing an additional 444,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $5,438,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 61.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 298.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 176,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.5 %

EQNR opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

