iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.53 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

