iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,469,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $2,639,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,983,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $117.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.