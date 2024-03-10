iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $374.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

