iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $218.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $223.88.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

