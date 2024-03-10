iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $758,000 Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.2 %

WRB stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. UBS Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

