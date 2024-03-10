iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $82,385,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after buying an additional 2,279,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FOX by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,977,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

