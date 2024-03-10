iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,130 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

NYSE:FI opened at $151.24 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

