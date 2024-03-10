iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 133.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.