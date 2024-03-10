Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $1.60 target price for the company.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HYZN

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Insider Activity

HYZN stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,987,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,392,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,450,000 shares of company stock worth $3,063,900 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.