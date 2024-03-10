Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,987,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,392,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,450,000 shares of company stock worth $3,063,900. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

About Hyzon Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,242,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,144 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,269,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 295,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

