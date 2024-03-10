Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.
Hyzon Motors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,987,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,392,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,450,000 shares of company stock worth $3,063,900. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
