HUNT (HUNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.52 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $98.49 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
HUNT Token Profile
HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.
HUNT Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.
