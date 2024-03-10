Humanscape (HUM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.36 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and $7.36 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

