Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Hubbell’s current full-year earnings is $16.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $393.14 on Friday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $396.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,691,000 after purchasing an additional 137,179 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Hubbell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.