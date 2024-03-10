High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$18.25 at Cormark

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
