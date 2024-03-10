HI Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $258,306.06 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018316 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00025720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,853.21 or 0.99590157 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008606 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.67 or 0.00154284 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00053308 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $248,089.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

