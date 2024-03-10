HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $406.86

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.86 ($5.16) and traded as high as GBX 461.50 ($5.86). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 461.50 ($5.86), with a volume of 797,820 shares trading hands.

HgCapital Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 433.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 406.86. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 81.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,247.30 and a beta of 0.43.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

