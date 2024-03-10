Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. reduced its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.42% of Hecla Mining worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 279,688 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,654,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.