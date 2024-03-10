HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stake Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Trading Up 13.8 %

HCI Group stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $970.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 42.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

