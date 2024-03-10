HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RIGL. StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 79,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 403,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 70,397 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

