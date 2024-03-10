HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

KURA opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $14,213,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,145,000 after purchasing an additional 788,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

