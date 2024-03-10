HC Wainwright Raises Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $3.60

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $2.70 to $3.60 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on URG. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.81.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URG

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,527 shares of company stock valued at $104,762. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URG. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 26,245,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,418,000 after buying an additional 307,016 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 3,118,647 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 1,260,419 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 1,686,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 165,966 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.