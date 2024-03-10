Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 899.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,110.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 865.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,875 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RYH opened at $31.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

