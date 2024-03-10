Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

