GXChain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.34 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $45.34 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001551 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000922 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

