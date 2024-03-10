Guggenheim Increases Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $32.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,110. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.