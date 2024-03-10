GTS Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,650,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,202,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $112.44 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.