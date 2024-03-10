GTS Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,650,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,202,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $112.44 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

