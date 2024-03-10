GTS Securities LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
NOBL opened at $98.44 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.21.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
