GTS Securities LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

OEF opened at $241.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.04 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.78.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

