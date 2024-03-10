GTS Securities LLC Invests $3.85 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $85.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

