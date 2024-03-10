GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 15,065 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Genesco by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE GCO opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

