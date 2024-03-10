GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 95,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $335.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

