GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.74% of First Internet Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $270.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.71.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

INBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

