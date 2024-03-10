GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 96,760 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96,760 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.36% of MacroGenics worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in MacroGenics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,504 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,636 shares of company stock worth $827,498 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics Trading Down 15.0 %

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 87.70% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

