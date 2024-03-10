GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.10 Million in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $206,461.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,321.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,117 shares of company stock worth $748,647. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

