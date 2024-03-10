GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 209.9% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.81. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $35.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.