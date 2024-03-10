GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

