GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,128 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.46% of First of Long Island worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Trading Up 0.3 %

FLIC opened at $10.98 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $248.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.63.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. First of Long Island had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLIC

First of Long Island Profile

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.