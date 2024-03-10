GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 159.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 685,733 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.