GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 42,123 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 325.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,123 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RXO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RXO by 6,329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in RXO by 7,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RXO by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vertical Research cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

RXO stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 522.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 747,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,551,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

