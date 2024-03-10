GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) by 119.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 299,407 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 1.22% of Glatfelter worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $320.38 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.